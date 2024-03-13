American Century Companies Inc. Has $209.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,138 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $209,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after buying an additional 17,093,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.