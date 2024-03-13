American Century Companies Inc. Has $237.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,640 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.97% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $237,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,965,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $122.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.