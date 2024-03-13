American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 71,359 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.29% of Essex Property Trust worth $175,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $240.63 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

