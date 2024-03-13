American Century Companies Inc. Sells 144,073 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 144,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Lockheed Martin worth $200,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,499,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $434.91 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.