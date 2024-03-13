American Century Companies Inc. Sells 149,067 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 149,067 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of F5 worth $272,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in F5 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,687. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

F5 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

