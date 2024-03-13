American Century Companies Inc. Sells 76,645 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.80% of SBA Communications worth $173,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,260,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after buying an additional 161,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $220.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average of $222.91.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

