American Century Companies Inc. Sells 94,495 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,495 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 5.06% of ONE Gas worth $191,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONE Gas by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $33,454,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,170,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

