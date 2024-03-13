American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,394 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $180,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.68. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

