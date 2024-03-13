American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72,837 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Corning worth $216,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.