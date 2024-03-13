American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 248,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,580. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $76.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

