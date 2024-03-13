American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

AMWD opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

