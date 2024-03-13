Amp Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $606.66 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Amp has traded up 166.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Amp has a market cap of $467.31 million and approximately $606.66 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amp Profile

Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

