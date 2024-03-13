Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Short Interest Update

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 257.7% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.
Amsc Asa Trading Up 4.3 %
ASCJF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732. Amsc Asa has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.
About Amsc Asa
