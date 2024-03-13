Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Short Interest Update

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 257.7% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Amsc Asa Trading Up 4.3 %

ASCJF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732. Amsc Asa has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

About Amsc Asa

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022.

