Analysts’ Downgrades for March 13th (ARE, ASR, BRO, BSAC, CLF, DCOM, EQT, EXC, FIS, HUM)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 13th:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $15.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

