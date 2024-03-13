Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

