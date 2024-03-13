Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) PT at $56.25

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,678,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 597,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESNT opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

