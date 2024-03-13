Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $66.78

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

