Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) PT at C$30.00

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.09.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEG

Insider Transactions at MEG Energy

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$17.79 and a one year high of C$30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.52.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3207395 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.