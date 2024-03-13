Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT at $41.38

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steven Madden

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 374.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 584,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $15,660,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.