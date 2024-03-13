Analysts Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Price Target at $167.53

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.41.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.54. The firm has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $137.04 and a one year high of $162.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.