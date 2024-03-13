Analyzing 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC)

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 908 Devices and Spectaire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00

908 Devices currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.43%. Spectaire has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Given Spectaire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than 908 Devices.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

65.7% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Spectaire shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of 908 Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Spectaire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 908 Devices and Spectaire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $50.23 million 4.53 -$36.40 million ($1.13) -6.21 Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Spectaire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices.

Risk & Volatility

908 Devices has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectaire has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Spectaire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -72.47% -20.80% -17.12% Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60%

Summary

908 Devices beats Spectaire on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

