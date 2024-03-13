Analyzing Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) & Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Vera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical -1,687.74% -533.87% -88.01% Vera Therapeutics N/A -82.41% -57.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Vera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical $1.33 million 78.44 -$32.95 million ($0.61) -2.69 Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.05 million ($2.90) -15.24

Analyst Recommendations

Clearside Biomedical has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Therapeutics. Vera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearside Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clearside Biomedical and Vera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vera Therapeutics 0 1 6 1 3.00

Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.88%. Vera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.29, indicating a potential downside of 40.52%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Clearside Biomedical has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats Clearside Biomedical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; and CLS-301, an integrin inhibitor suspension for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration with Bausch Health, Arctic Vision, REGENXBIO, Inc., and Aura Biosciences. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

