Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 167.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,559 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Antero Midstream by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,206,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,377,000 after buying an additional 438,489 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 273,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AM opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.