Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.80

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 45844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APGE. Guggenheim increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

