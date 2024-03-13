Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. 29,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $118,699.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,599.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

