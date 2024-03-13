Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

AIF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $119,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,693,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.