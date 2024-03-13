Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Up 121.7% in February

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the February 14th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollomics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of APLM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 6,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,041. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apollomics in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apollomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

