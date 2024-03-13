Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the February 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 12,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APVO

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.