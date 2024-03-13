Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 2.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

