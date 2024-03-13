Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBEW remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. 2,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,366. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

