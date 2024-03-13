Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ares Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,771,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 360,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 181,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

