Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.64

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 78697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Arhaus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

