Ariadne Australia Limited (ARA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on March 27th

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ariadne Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.0025.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34.
