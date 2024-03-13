Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ariadne Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.0025.

Ariadne Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

Get Ariadne Australia alerts:

About Ariadne Australia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ariadne Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also invests in and develops residential properties, as well as engages in marina management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ariadne Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariadne Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.