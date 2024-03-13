Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $281.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.96. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,852 shares of company stock worth $30,467,195. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

