Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arkema Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.68. 1,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. Arkema has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.33). Arkema had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

