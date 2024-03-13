Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $131.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.