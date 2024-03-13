ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 64.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARR

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.