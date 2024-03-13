Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

