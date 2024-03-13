Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

