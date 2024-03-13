ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 14th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Down 0.2 %

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.