ASB Consultores LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 71,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Accenture by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 142,983 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $380.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.82.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

