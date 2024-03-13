ASB Consultores LLC Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after buying an additional 716,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DTE opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

