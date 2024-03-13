ASB Consultores LLC Invests $206,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,320 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Stevard LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.