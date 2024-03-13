ASB Consultores LLC Invests $235,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.1 %

KVUE opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

