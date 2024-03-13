ASB Consultores LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $261.85 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average of $245.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

