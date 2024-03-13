ASB Consultores LLC Sells 478 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

