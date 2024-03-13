ASB Consultores LLC Sells 748 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $164.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

