ASB Consultores LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,183,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 645,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

