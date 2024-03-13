ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.58 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $39.58 million and $2.79 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00017277 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00024636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,935.48 or 0.99907562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00180361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05785265 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,658,845.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.